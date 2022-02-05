$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ALPN opened at $7.59 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

