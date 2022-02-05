$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ALPN opened at $7.59 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.