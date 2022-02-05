Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.73.

TSE:TOY opened at C$48.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.