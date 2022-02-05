TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Equities analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post sales of $74.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.89 million and the lowest is $73.80 million. TechTarget reported sales of $45.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $263.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.20 million to $272.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $310.44 million, with estimates ranging from $308.83 million to $312.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TTGT opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,242 shares of company stock worth $6,943,128. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

