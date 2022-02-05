Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issued By Piper Sandler

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for PCB Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

