Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $88.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.