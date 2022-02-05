Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 103,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

