Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 295.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 232,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

