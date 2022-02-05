Truist Financial Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

GILD opened at $63.90 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

