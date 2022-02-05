Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKTS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AKTS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 107,429 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 207,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

