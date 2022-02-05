Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

AXTA opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

