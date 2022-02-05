Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Lowered to $350.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Shares of WAT opened at $325.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.64 and its 200 day moving average is $364.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

