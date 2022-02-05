Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.45

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 700722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGF. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 193,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.