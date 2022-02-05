UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.50

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and traded as low as $49.86. UCB shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 12,290 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UCB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

