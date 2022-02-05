Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euro Tech during the second quarter worth $85,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

