Energy Transfer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 573,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 744% compared to the typical volume of 67,903 call options.

ET opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

