Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,251.62

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,251.62 ($43.72) and traded as high as GBX 3,299 ($44.35). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,266.02 ($43.91), with a volume of 430 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £251.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,251.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

