Citigroup Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $108.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 46.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 43.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

