Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A costs for a while now. Also, elevated investments toward the Freestyle drive and new channels are concerning. Nonetheless, continued rise in the company’s active client base has been supporting the overall revenues. Markedly, active clients rose 11% to 4.2 million in first-quarter fiscal 2022. Revenues in the reported quarter increased 19% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust performance across its business in Women’s, Kids and the UK business, as well as solid gains at Freestyle, aided results. Stitch Fix registered net revenue growth of 40% year over year for Freestyle. Management projects fiscal 2022 net revenues to increase at a high single-digit rate from last fiscal.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp lowered Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $43,092,269 and sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

