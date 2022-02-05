BMO Capital Markets Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $100.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

