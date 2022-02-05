CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $835.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.93.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6,106.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,206 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.