QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.91. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

