Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) to Hold

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $234.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth $311,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 14.1% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

