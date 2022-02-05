Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $19,677,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

