O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE OI opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

