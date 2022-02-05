Barrington Research Weighs in on Woodward, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Woodward by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.