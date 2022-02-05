Brokers Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.