Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

