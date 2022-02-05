TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

TGTX opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.