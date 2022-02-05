Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $391.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with strong cost-containment efforts, aided third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company witnessed double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories on the back of cycling of last year's pandemic-induced disruption, product newness and efficient promotions. Makeup trends also improved, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.73 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $297.00 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.