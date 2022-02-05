Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.