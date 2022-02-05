Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 20,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 247% compared to the average daily volume of 5,774 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth about $96,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth about $973,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Redwire stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64. Redwire has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

