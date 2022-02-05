Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,186.32

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,186.32 ($15.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,210 ($16.27). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,175 ($15.80), with a volume of 8,216 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £100.43 million and a PE ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,186.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,102.19.

Get Solid State alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.79), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($27,371.20).

Solid State Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.