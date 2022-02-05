Investors Buy Large Volume of NuStar Energy Call Options (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,248 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,805% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

NS stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

