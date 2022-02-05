Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SANM. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

