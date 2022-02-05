Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.
NYSE UTL opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $813.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 5,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Unitil
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.