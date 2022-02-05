Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE UTL opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $813.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 5,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

