Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to “Hold”

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PETQ. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $569.34 million, a PE ratio of -42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PetIQ by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PetIQ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PetIQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

