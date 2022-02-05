Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Decreased by Analyst

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

NYSE:TT opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $144.78 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

