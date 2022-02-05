Head to Head Survey: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and Wipro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -6.87 Wipro $8.47 billion 4.92 $1.48 billion $0.29 26.21

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Wipro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91% Wipro 16.25% 19.98% 12.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BTRS and Wipro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Wipro 0 5 1 0 2.17

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 120.00%. Wipro has a consensus price target of $6.97, suggesting a potential downside of 8.36%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Wipro.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wipro has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wipro beats BTRS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

