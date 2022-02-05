Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

