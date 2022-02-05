InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 41.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFRX stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

