Societe Generale Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 200

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price target decreased by analysts at Societe Generale from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.