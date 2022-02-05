Raymond James Lowers Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $27.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.57.

ZYME stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $43.30.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

