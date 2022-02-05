Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $861.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

