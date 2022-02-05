Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of ALPN opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

