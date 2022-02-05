Contrasting Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Prudential Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. Prudential Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Prudential Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 3.03 $11.42 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $41.68 million 2.59 $7.78 million $0.98 14.18

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp 18.95% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Prudential Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.