DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.34

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as low as $11.11. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 28,469 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

