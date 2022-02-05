Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

