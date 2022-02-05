Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

