Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.85.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34.
In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
