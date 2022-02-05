Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,366,642 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

