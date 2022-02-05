Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $3.98. Biomerica shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 48,679 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. Research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

