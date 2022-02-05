Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $3.98. Biomerica shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 48,679 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. Research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)
Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.
